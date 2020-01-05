Chattogram thru play-offs, Khulna in danger



Rubel Hossain of Chattogram Challengers leap in the air to celebrate a wicket haul of Khulna Tigers along with his team mate during their BBPL 2019 match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. photo: BCB

Chattogram Challengers confirmed the play-offs of the Bangabandhu BPL 2019 beating Khulna Tigers by six wickets on Friday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

Chattogram invited Khulna to bat first winning the toss and tied KTs at 121 after Mehedi Hasan Rana and Rubel Hossain's fiery spells. Rana, the leading wicket taker of the match and the tournament as well, had stroke in his first delivery of the day to claim Mahedi Miraz. He hunted Hashim Amla in the same over to create early disaster for Khulna. Rubel started to hit hand in hand as KTs batters found it hard to score against Challengers bowlers except Rilee Rossouw. The Proteas master batsman missed a half century for two while skipper Mushfiqur Rahim gathered 29 runs for Khulna.

Robbie Frylink (17) was the 3rd man to reach a double digit figure as KTs were bowled out for 121 runs. Beside Rana and Rubel's respective three scalps, Kesrick Williams took two and Ziaur Rahman picked one wicket for CCs.

Chattogram in reply, had walked over the half way yet before losing a wicket. Lendl Simmons and Junaid Siddique stood 69-run opening stand. Simmons had gone for 36 runs whereas Junaid departed for 38. Acting captain Imrul Kayes wrapped up the game remaining unbeaten with 30 runs as Challengers reached at 124 for four from 18.1 overs.

Frylink grasped two meanwhile, Mahedi Miraz and Alis Al Islam gripped one wicket each.

Mehedi Hasan Rana named the Man of the Match for his terrible spell of three for 29 runs.

With this win Chattogram reached the play-offs of the tournament as the 1st team bagging 14 points from 10 appearances. Khulna on the other hand, are staying in the race dangerously with 10 points since Cumilla Warriors are breathing at their shoulder pouring eight points in their bag.















