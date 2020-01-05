Bangladesh in same group with Palestine, Sri Lanka



The draw ceremony of the sixth edition of Bangabandhu Gold Cup at local hotel in the city on Saturday. photo: BFF

The Bangabandhu Gold Cup 2020 is scheduled to be played from 15 to 25 January at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in the capital city.

Interestingly, all the teams of Group-A are from Asian Football Confederation (AFC) while the Group-B teams are from Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Among the Group-A challengers, host Bangladesh, the Bengal Tigers, is ranked 187th in the FIFA World Ranking published recently. Sri Lankan, the Golden Lion, is ranked 205th. The Other challenger of the group is 106th ranked Palestine, the Knights.

The Group-B got three CAF zone nations and among them, Seychelles, the Pirates are ranked 200th while Burundi, the Swallows, is ranked 151st and Mauritius, Les Dodos, 172nd.

Burundi, officially the Republic of Burundi, is a landlocked country in the Great Rift Valley where the African Great Lakes region and East Africa converge. Mauritius is an Indian Ocean island nation and known for its beaches, lagoons and reefs. The mountainous interior includes Black River Gorges National Park, with rainforests, waterfalls, hiking trails and wildlife like the flying fox. Seychelles, officially the Republic of Seychelles, is an archipelago country in the Indian Ocean.

Sri Lanka is an island country in South Asia, located in the Indian Ocean to the southwest of the Bay of Bengal and to the southeast of the Arabian Sea. Palestine, officially the State of Palestine, is a de jure sovereign state in Western Asia claiming the West Bank and Gaza Strip with East Jerusalem as the designated capital.

It will be the sixth edition of the six nations football event named after the Father of the Bengali nationals Bangabandhu. The international event was initiated in 1996. The second edition of the event was played in 1999. After a long interval, the third edition was held in 2015 and the fourth edition in 2016. The fifth edition was played in 2018. Yet the organiser promised to host the event regularly, it failed to do so and the 2019 event was not played.

Now, the organiser of the prestigious football event Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is planning to play two editions of the event in 2020. BFF President Kazi M Salahuddin said, "We want to make the Mujib Year more colourful by hosting Bangabandhu Gold Cup this year. Besides, with participations of the district teams, a Champions League will be played this year as well."

"� The countdown of Mujib Year is beginning on 10 January, the same day the Father of the Nation returned in Bangladesh in 1972. We wanted to be the first to begin celebration with an international football event named after him. It will be the first ever international tournament after the countdown begins."















Host Bangladesh are placed in the Group-A along with defending champion Palestine and Sri Lanka while Burundi, Mauritius and Seychelles were placed in Group-B of the sixth edition of Bangabandhu Gold Cup following a logo unveiling and grouping ceremony on Saturday at a local hotel in Dhaka.The Bangabandhu Gold Cup 2020 is scheduled to be played from 15 to 25 January at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in the capital city.Interestingly, all the teams of Group-A are from Asian Football Confederation (AFC) while the Group-B teams are from Confederation of African Football (CAF).Among the Group-A challengers, host Bangladesh, the Bengal Tigers, is ranked 187th in the FIFA World Ranking published recently. Sri Lankan, the Golden Lion, is ranked 205th. The Other challenger of the group is 106th ranked Palestine, the Knights.The Group-B got three CAF zone nations and among them, Seychelles, the Pirates are ranked 200th while Burundi, the Swallows, is ranked 151st and Mauritius, Les Dodos, 172nd.Burundi, officially the Republic of Burundi, is a landlocked country in the Great Rift Valley where the African Great Lakes region and East Africa converge. Mauritius is an Indian Ocean island nation and known for its beaches, lagoons and reefs. The mountainous interior includes Black River Gorges National Park, with rainforests, waterfalls, hiking trails and wildlife like the flying fox. Seychelles, officially the Republic of Seychelles, is an archipelago country in the Indian Ocean.Sri Lanka is an island country in South Asia, located in the Indian Ocean to the southwest of the Bay of Bengal and to the southeast of the Arabian Sea. Palestine, officially the State of Palestine, is a de jure sovereign state in Western Asia claiming the West Bank and Gaza Strip with East Jerusalem as the designated capital.It will be the sixth edition of the six nations football event named after the Father of the Bengali nationals Bangabandhu. The international event was initiated in 1996. The second edition of the event was played in 1999. After a long interval, the third edition was held in 2015 and the fourth edition in 2016. The fifth edition was played in 2018. Yet the organiser promised to host the event regularly, it failed to do so and the 2019 event was not played.Now, the organiser of the prestigious football event Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is planning to play two editions of the event in 2020. BFF President Kazi M Salahuddin said, "We want to make the Mujib Year more colourful by hosting Bangabandhu Gold Cup this year. Besides, with participations of the district teams, a Champions League will be played this year as well.""� The countdown of Mujib Year is beginning on 10 January, the same day the Father of the Nation returned in Bangladesh in 1972. We wanted to be the first to begin celebration with an international football event named after him. It will be the first ever international tournament after the countdown begins."