

Unrest seemingly everywhere, round the year



Bangladesh visited New Zealand in February to play three ODIs and as many as Tests. Guest lost all the clashes before appearing for the ultimate battle in Christchurch, which had been postponed after the deadliest attack by an Australia-born white supremacist Brenton Tarrant in a mosque near to Tigers' accommodations. The terrorist killed 49 people during Jummah Prayer on March 15. This is the worst and horrific experience for any cricket team after attack on Sri Lanka cricket team in Pakistan in 2009.

Tigers return home with trauma after the most heinous attack of the decade. The tour however, made cricket World aware of player's security before any international event.



All-African coaching panel

Bangladesh had been facing problem in finding the right coaching panel since Hathurusingha's departure. After almost one coach-less year Bangladesh appointed Englishman Steve Rhodes as the head coach taking advice from South African coach Gary Kirsten. But the BCB untied Rhodes and all his mates in the panel except batting coach Neil McKenzie and fielding coach Ryan Cook after World Cup fiasco in June and appointed a new set of coaches in a month led by former South African head coach Russell Craig Domingo.

But between Rhodes and Domingo regimes, Bangladesh cricket team visited Sri Lanka appointing Khaled Mahmud as interim head coach while HP team coaches Wasim Jaffer and Champaka Ramanayake were picked with batting and bowling coaching responsibilities. But they returned home accompanied whitewash disgrace from Sri Lanka.

However, before appointing Domingo, the BCB recruited former South African pacer Charl Langeveldt and ex-New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettroi as respective bowling coaches. Langeveldt succeeded West Indian great Courtney Walsh while Vettroi replaced Indian origin Sunil Joshi. Besides, another Proteas Julian Calefato was appointed as the National Team Physiotherapist.

The BCB released pace bowling coach Charl Langeveldt on December 18 following a request from Cricket South Africa (CSA). The former South Africa paceman took the South African bowling coach duties. Bangladesh are yet to sign with a new bowling coach.



Almost all national and first class cricketers of Bangladesh all on a sudden went in strike and had boycotted all cricketing activities on October 21 placing 11-point demands. This is the most vigorous demonstration in the country's cricket history. The movement during Papon's regime indicates his communication gap with the players.

The major demands of the striking cricketers include: Players centric Cricketers Welfare Association (CWA), increase in fees of domestic players, staffs and grounds men, infrastructural development, equal opportunities for women cricketers etc..

The BCB went hardline initially against players in strike but after discussion with the Prime Minister the BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon informed that he is ready to accept all demands of players and invited cricketers to sit in a dialogue with the board.

Players conversely, called a counter press conference at a city hotel in the evening and a lawyer Mustafizur Rahman placed an amended demand list inserting two new claims.

The two new demands are: The BCB should share a portion of annual revenue with cricketers and need to ensure equal rights for female cricketers.

The 3-day long crisis came to an end as the BCB agreed to fulfill most of the demands of striking cricketers at a midnight's meeting on October 23.

The BCB later on, increased wages and transportation facilities of domestic players.



The most shocking incident of the year was the imposition of ban on Shakib Al Hasan. The International Cricket Council (ICC) imposed two years ban on Bangladesh Test and T20i skipper on October 29 from all kinds of cricketing actions for failing to report spot fixing approaches to the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) on three occasions.

But considering the voluntary admission and cooperation to the ACU, his remorse and contrition, previous good disciplinary records and bearing in mind the fact that the offences did not substantially damage the commercial value and/or public interest in the relevant matches, the ICC decided to suspend the 12 month's ban on Shakib and hence, he'll be able to resume cricketing activities on October 29 in 2020.

Shakib was alleged to communicate twice in January 2008 by Mr. Deepak Aggarwal, the bookie, as mentioned in the ICC's detail proceedings published on the website of the organization on October 29. But he failed to disclose the information to the ICC, BCB or the ACU. The 3rd attempt was made on April 26 in the same year during the IPL match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab. Shakib didn't inform the approaches to any anti-corruption authorities this time as well.

He however, did not accept or act upon any of the approaches he received from Mr Aggarwal, did not provide him with any of the information requested and nor did he accept or receive any money or other reward from Mr Aggarwal.





The BCB set a unique example of organizing two expensive domestic T20 leagues in a year. The 6th edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) was staged between January 5 and February 8 in 2019 which had been supposed to be held in October-November in 2018. But BPL governing council decided to reschedule the event since it had been colliding with general election procedure.

After successful implementation of the 6th BPL, the BCB decided to return its old calendar and announced to arrange another BPL in 2019 by the end of the year. Some of the owners of the franchise basis teams showed unwillingness to play two BPLs in a year. Some other had claimed share of profit of the tournament.

Besides, problem arose after Shakib signed with Rangpur Riders without closing relationship with Dhaka Dynamites. Two problems arose after the contract. One is, what will happen with Mashrafe, who already had been with the Riders? And the other is Dhaka showed its intension to keep Shakib in their tent.

Considering all the issues, the BCB decided to arrange the 7th edition BPL under its own supervision. All the teams are owned by the BCB and operated by the BCB appointed directors. The special BPL had been dedicated to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to celebrate the centennial birth anniversary of the father of the nation and renamed the tournament "Bangabandhu BPL 2019".



2019 was the year of losing many important cricket organisers and coaches as well. Al Amin Mahbabubul Alam (Ranga), Syed Altaf Hossain, Md Mohiuddin and Shamim Kabir were among the falling stars of the year.



Cricket coach Md Mohiuddin passed away on February 17 at the age of 54. The Late Mohiuddin was the BCB's Assistant District Coach for Rajshahi District. Former National Cricket Coach and the pioneer of cricket coaching in Bangladesh Syed Altaf Hossain left the world on January 27. He was 81. Al Amin Mahbabubul Alam (Ranga), the cricketer of 70s and 80s, had died at the age of 61 on May 11.

Anwarul Kabir Shamim, popularly known as Shamim Kabir, the first National Cricket Captain of Bangladesh, breathed his last on July 29 at the age of 74. He led the Bangladesh National Cricket Team against an international opponent during the 1976-77 tour of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). He was the Manager of the National Team in the ICC Trophy tournaments in 1982 and 1986.





















