JU science club distributes warm clothes

Sunday, 5 January, 2020
Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
JU correspondent

Jahangirnagar University Science Club (JUSC), a science-based voluntary organization of Jahangirnagar University (JU) distributed warm clothes to nearby underprivileged people on the campus.
They distributed blankets among around one hundred of people at the university's Teachers Students Centre (TSC) area on Saturday morning.
'Science is stanching the emotion of people and pushing them to be robotic behavior. We do not want to bypass the humanity as a social being.




This is a small effort from our responsibility to the underprivileged people of my community', said secretary of the organization Golam Rabbani.
'We are happy to help more people than the previous year.
We would like to seek your sincerity, cooperation, and blessing so that we can share warmness with more people in the future." he added.
JUSC Advisor Professor Abdur Rab of Mathematics and Professor Sharif Hossain of Biotechnology and Genetic engineering department, Former and current members of the organization were present, among others at the program.


