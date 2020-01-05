

JU science club distributes warm clothes

They distributed blankets among around one hundred of people at the university's Teachers Students Centre (TSC) area on Saturday morning.

'Science is stanching the emotion of people and pushing them to be robotic behavior. We do not want to bypass the humanity as a social being.









This is a small effort from our responsibility to the underprivileged people of my community', said secretary of the organization Golam Rabbani.

'We are happy to help more people than the previous year.

We would like to seek your sincerity, cooperation, and blessing so that we can share warmness with more people in the future." he added.

