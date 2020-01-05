‘Institution based digital edn for youth inevitable’





"We have no alternative to a suitable institution based digital education for this young population to turn Bangladesh into Bangabandhu's Sonar Bangla," he told a workshop on entrepreneurship in the city.

Mentioning that there is no other way to upgrading the existing traditional education system, Jabbar said, adding, "We are working to provide computer programming at primary level." "Every person has own story and similarly every nation has the same, and Bangladesh in the year of 2020 would be an exemplary story in the world," he added.

The minister opined that Bangladesh has attained this phenomenal progress in the past 11 years pinning upon the "digital Bangladesh" campaign announced by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2008. -BSS



















