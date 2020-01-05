Training sessions for Rotary presidents



Governor (elect) of Rotary International Bangladesh Md. Rubayet Hossain and other leaders attended the training sessions. photo: observer

Rotary Governor (elect) Md. Rubayet Hossain presided over the sessions. Former Governor Zainul Abedin, AM Hafizullah, Governor Nominee Mutasim Billa Farooqui, District General Secretary (nominee) Nurul Huda Pintu, Treasurer (nominee) Ishtiaq Ahmed Chowdhury, RI Rawoli and other leaders were attended at the session.

Leaders emphasize training for Rotarians to meet the challenges of the changing world, the press release added.















The training sessions for the newly elected Presidents of Rotary International District 3281was held at the Liberation War Museum in Dhaka on Saturday morning, says a press release.Rotary Governor (elect) Md. Rubayet Hossain presided over the sessions. Former Governor Zainul Abedin, AM Hafizullah, Governor Nominee Mutasim Billa Farooqui, District General Secretary (nominee) Nurul Huda Pintu, Treasurer (nominee) Ishtiaq Ahmed Chowdhury, RI Rawoli and other leaders were attended at the session.Leaders emphasize training for Rotarians to meet the challenges of the changing world, the press release added.