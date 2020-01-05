None will suffer from cold-related miseries: Enamur





RANGPUR, Jan 4: State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman on Saturday said none will suffer from cold-related miseries as the government is distributing warm clothes and relief goods among the affected people."We have already distributed around 40 lakh pieces of double-layered quality blankets among cold-hit people," he said, adding that cash money has also been allocated to purchase and distribute warm clothes, dry foods and baby foods.Enamur said this at a views-exchange meeting of the district disaster management committee with officials, public representatives, political leaders and journalists at the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner as the chief guest.Senior Secretary to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Md Shah Kamal, its Additional Secretary (Relief) Md. Akram Hossain and Director General Md. Mohsin addressed the event as special guests with Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan in the chair. -BSS