Sunday, 5 January, 2020, 1:43 PM
Saudi KSrelief medical camp held

Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
City Desk

The second medical volunteer medical camp of Saudi Arabia's king Salman humanitarian aid relief center (KSrelief) has concluded in Gaibandha successfully. photo: observer

The second medical volunteer medical camp of Saudi Arabia's king Salman humanitarian aid relief center (KSrelief) has concluded in Gaibandha Successfully, says a press release.
A medical team of KSrelief conducted six days long medical camp against blindness and related disease suffering people of Gaibandha district of Bangladesh last week of December.
Throughout the campaign they have examined 6,700 patients. Among them 2,747 are male and 3,953 are female patients.
They have performed 717 eye surgeries. Around 3,000 glasses, 7634 eye drop and medicine have been provided in the medical camp.
During the medical camp the high officials of Saudi embassy of Dhaka were present there.
According to the organizer this types of humanitarian medical camp will be conducted other areas of Bangladesh in future.
People who received medical service expressed gratitude to the King Salman Humanatrian Aid and Relief Centre and they called upon the King of Saudi Arabia in their prayers for wellness and health, the press release added.


