Various cold-related diseases have affected 5,432 people across the country in the last 24 hours till 9:00am, the government said on Saturday.

Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed that 768 of the patients received treatment for acute respiratory infection.

Another 1,904 were treated for diarrhoea, and 2,760 for other diseases including jaundice, inflammation in the eye, skin diseases, and fever. -UNB