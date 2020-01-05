Missing child found dead in Natore

NATORE, Jan 4: Police on Saturday recovered the slaughtered body of a 10-year child in Paikerdol Puratonpara area in Sadar upazila seven days after he had gone missing.

The deceased is Hasan, son of farmer Mozaffar Hossain of the area.

One Ripon of the village spotted the body while working in a bamboo cluster and informed police, said Meer Asaduzzaman, additional superintendent of police. Later, police recovered the slaughtered body, he added.

Quoting the parents of the child, the ASP said Hasan went missing on December 29 last year. -UNB





