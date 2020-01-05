KUET students’ in Arabian attire

KHULNA, Jan 4: Some photos of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) students wearing Arabian attire that went viral on social media recently put the university authorities in an 'embarrassing' situation, said the authorities.

"Some students attend rallies on the campus wearing special attire which goes against the Bangladeshi culture. It has embarrassed the university administration," said a notice signed by KUET Registrar GM Shahidul Alam.

The notice instructed the students to take opinions from the Students Welfare Office, hall provosts and departmental chiefs before wearing exceptional dresses on any occasion.






