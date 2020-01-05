Swedish choir renders Tagore songs in Bangla

Lund International Tagore Choir, a group of Swedish singers who practice and sing Rabindra Sangeet (Tagore songs) in its original language, Bengali, is now at Kushtia as a part of their tour of Bangladesh.

On Friday in an exclusive musical programme the nine-member group performed at Tagore Lodge at Kushtia.

Local unit of Jatiya Rabindra Sangeet Sammelon Parishad organised the function where Kushtia city Mayor Anwar Ali was chief guest.

The function drew many enthusiastic music lovers and singers of the city and around.

The Choir also visited Tagore's Kuthibari at Shilaidaha and the shrine of Baul King Fakir Lalon

