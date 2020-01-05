Video
Sunday, 5 January, 2020, 1:42 PM
Warrant issued against Sinha for embezzling of Tk 4cr       
Home City News

Observer district correspondents’ confce held

Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

The conference of the district correspondents of the Daily Observer was held at the Observer office on Saturday. photo: observer

The conference of the district correspondents of the Daily Observer was held on Saturday at the Observer office.
Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury urged the district correspondents to work professionally and with dignity to uphold the spirit of the newspaper, which is committed to free and objective journalism.
He exchanged New Year's greetings and urged them to plan special news coverage during the 'Mujib Year' to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Director of the Daily Observer Mir Mosharref Hossain and Deputy Managing Director Sabrina Mahzabeen, Executive Editor (News) Akhterul Haque, Joint News Editor Abdul Mansur Chwodhury, Business Editor Nizam Uddin Ahmed, In charge of National Desk SM Saifuddin, Online Editor Kazi Abdul Hannan, Chief Reporter Mohosinul Karim, Marketing Manager Raihan Uddin, and other senior executives were also present at the conference.
In the programme, nine district
correspondents received best performance award.
Before the conference, a general meeting of the Daily Observer Correspondents Association (DOCA) was held at the Observer office.  In the meeting, the correspondents elected SM Zahid Hossain of Khulna and Noresh Modhu of Pabna as president and general secretary respectively of DOCA.


