Sunday, 5 January, 2020, 1:42 PM
City News

FF’s fight for recognition continues in independent Bangladesh

Published : Sunday, 5 January, 2020

FF’s fight for recognition continues in independent Bangladesh

FF’s fight for recognition continues in independent Bangladesh

SUNAMGANJ, Jan 4: Sifat Ali took up arms and fought gallantly in the Liberation War in 1971, but his battle is far from over as he continues to fight for recognition as a freedom fighter.
The 65-year-old from Sunamganj's Tahirpur upazila took part in the Liberation War from Sector Five and received a certificate from General Osmani shortly after independence.
His world turned upside down when his name was dropped from the list of freedom fighters and his allowance was stopped.
Sifat, who has difficulty in walking, has since been going from one government office to another hoping to regain his lost freedom fighter status and dignity.
"I fought for the country responding to the call of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. My brothers in arms have been recognised as freedom fighters but I've been left out. It's really upsetting," he said.
He said he had gone to Dhaka with former Tahirpur upazila Muktijoddha Commander Mojahid Uddin and applied for inclusion in gazette in 2014. But there has been no progress.
"I got recognition after independence. But I was stripped off my status and allowance when my name was dropped from the list recently," he said.
His son Emran Hossain said his father's last wish is to die as a recognised freedom fighter.
Tahirpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Bijen Bannerjee said he was willing to recommend Sifat Ali after scrutinising his papers. "The ministry will make the final call," he added.
Muktijoddha Commander Mojahid said that there was no doubt that Sifat Ali is a freedom fighter.
"Everyone knows that he fought in the Liberation War. I hope that he gets his due honour and recognition as a freedom fighter during his lifetime," he said.    -UNB


