Three cleaning staff arrested with gold at HSIA





The arrestees were identified as Md Sumon Sikder, 34, Md Shahin Hossain, 34, and Md Belal Akon, 28.

Md Alamgir Hossain, additional superintendent of Airport Armed Police Battalion, said the trio got down after cleaning Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG 28 that arrived from Chattogram around 11:20am.

They locked into an altercation with the on-duty policemen who wanted to frisk them. Later, they were taken to the armed police office. They were arrested after police found 20 gold bars hidden in Sumon's shoes.

A case will be filed with Airport Police Station in this connection, the official added. -UNB



























The Armed Police Battalion arrested three cleaning staff with gold weighing around 2.3 kilograms from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday.The arrestees were identified as Md Sumon Sikder, 34, Md Shahin Hossain, 34, and Md Belal Akon, 28.Md Alamgir Hossain, additional superintendent of Airport Armed Police Battalion, said the trio got down after cleaning Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG 28 that arrived from Chattogram around 11:20am.They locked into an altercation with the on-duty policemen who wanted to frisk them. Later, they were taken to the armed police office. They were arrested after police found 20 gold bars hidden in Sumon's shoes.A case will be filed with Airport Police Station in this connection, the official added. -UNB