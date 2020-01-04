Video
Saturday, 4 January, 2020, 9:23 PM
Home National

Jute mill workers join work after five days' strike

Published : Saturday, 4 January, 2020 at 12:01 PM  Count : 138
Observer Online Report

Jute mill workers join work after five days' strike

Jute mill workers join work after five days' strike


Jute mill workers in Khulna and Jeshore returned to their respective factories on Saturday after calling off their five days' strike.

They resumed work around 6am following assurance of implementation of the national wage commission-2015 within 15 days.

The whole industrial area returned to liveliness this morning.

On Friday, the protesting workers called off their fast-unto-death following a meeting with State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian and other stakeholders.

The meting was held on January 2.

About 50 workers of nine state-owned jute mills fell sick on Friday as their fast-unto-death rolled into the fifth day.

On December 29, around 50,000 workers of Star, Platinum, Crescent, Alim, Eastern, Daulatpur and Khalishpur jute mills in Khulna and JJI and Carpeting jute mills in Jashore went on hunger strike to press for demands including payment of outstanding wages and implementation of the wage commission.






TF

