Saturday, 4 January, 2020, 9:23 PM
BCL celebrates its 72nd founding anniversary

Published : Saturday, 4 January, 2020 at 11:20 AM  Count : 120
Observer Online Desk

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) is celebrating its 72nd founding anniversary through different programmes on Saturday.

The largest student organization having glorious heritage of struggle and success, the BCL came into being on January 4 in 1948 at the instruction of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with a view to attaining the country’s independence, reports BSS.

BCL central leaders greeted all on the occasion of the organization’s 72nd founding anniversary.

Marking the anniversary, the BCL has taken three-day programmes.

The day’s programmes start with hoisting national and party flags at party offices at 6.30 am, placing of wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi road-32 at 7.00 am, cutting of cake at 8.00am at Dhaka University Curzon Hall,

Marking the anniversary, BCL is going to arrange a reunion programme at 2.30 pm at Suhrawardi Uddan today. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to be present there as the chief guest.

A voluntary blood donation campaign will be held at 10.00am at Bottola beside Aparajeya Bangla in Dhaka University on January 6 and educational materials would be distributed among students at 10.00am on January 7 . Besides, winter clothes will be distributed among the destitutes at 4 pm on January 7 in front of Swoparjito Swadhinata Sculpture at Dhaka University.

The BCL has been leading all democratic and progressive movements in the country since its foundation in 1948. This organization attained victory in all struggles in exchange of great sacrifices.

The BCL played pioneering roles in the language movement in 1952, in the victory of Jukta Front in 1954 polls, anti-Aiyub movement in 1958, education movement in 1962, six-point movement in 1966, mass upsurge in 1969, elections in 1970, the great Liberation War in 1971, rehabilitation activities in post-war Bangladesh, movement for restoration of democracy after 1975 changeover, student movement in 1983 and anti-autocratic movement in 1990.

The BCL was also engaged in the movement launched by Sheikh Hasina against the ‘state terrorism’ unleashed by the then BNP-Jamaat alliance government after the 2001 polls.

The BCL also waged a strong movement after the one-eleven changeover when the army-backed government arrested Sheikh Hasina on July 16 in 2007 without any reason.

Now the BCL is working relentlessly to implement Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s programme for building a digital Bangladesh.






TF

