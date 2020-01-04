Video
Saturday, 4 January, 2020
Green Bangla wins 'MBS Vision Championship'

Published : Saturday, 4 January, 2020
By Sagar Chowdhury

Green Bangla Cricket Club, a Bangladeshi-expatriate team in Saudi Arabia, has won the 'MBS Vision 2030 National Cricket  Championship' defeating Indian team 'Strikers' by 17 runs.

The final match of the T20 tournament, organised by Riyadh Cricket Association (RCA), was held at field no 3 of the RCA in Saudia Arabia on Friday.

Earlier, Strikers won the toss and sent the Green Bangla to bat first. Green Bangla scored 200 runs for five wickets in 18 overs. Saiful Badol made 65 runs, while Babul 38 runs and Mostafa 28 runs.

In reply, the Strikers scored 183 runs in 17.2 overs losing all wickets. Ayub Sumon claimed three wickets while Raihan Molla and Bappi two wickets and Sajib and Riaz one wicket respectively for Green Bangla.

Meanwhile, Saiful Badol became the player of the match while Ayub Sumon the player of the tournament. The Green Bangla captain Anwar Riaz batsman of the tournament and the Strikers' bowler Fenil Ananda Kulai bowler of the the tournament.

Earlier on November 22, the Green Bangla won the Western Union Cup defeating Indian team 'Dana Trading' by 25 runs.






