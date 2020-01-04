England ban football as warm-up activity



England's Rory Burns is out of the South Africa Test series tour

England have decided to do away with playing football to warm-up before a training session after they lost opener Rory Burns to it for the remainder of the ongoing four-match Test series against South Africa.

Burns, who was England’s top scorer in the first Test, injured his left ankle while playing a football match during the warm-up prior to the Cape Town Test and scans revealed that he sustained ligament damage.













In the aftermath of the Burns’ injury, Ashley Giles, England cricket director and head coach Chris Silverwood have decided to ban football as a warm-up activity in training sessions.



AFP/MUS

