Saturday, 4 January, 2020, 9:22 PM
Experts advise not to panic over swine flu after death of ex-MP

Saturday, 4 January, 2020
Observer Online Desk

The death of Fazilatun Nasa Bappy has triggered fresh fears over swine flu in Bangladesh, but experts have urged the people to follow health safety rules instead of panicking.

A combined vaccine against these three viruses is available, meaning a single shot can help high-risk groups like pregnant women, uncontrolled diabetic, and cancer patients.

Fever, runny nose, sore throat, and cough followed by breathing difficulty are some of the symptoms of swine flu.

Maintaining personal hygiene, especially the washing hands and the crook of one’s elbow with soap are advised to prevent any flu.

Respiratory transmission occurs mainly by droplets disseminated by unprotected coughs and sneezes, according to the WHO. Short-distance airborne transmission of influenza viruses may occur, particularly in crowded enclosed spaces.

Hand contamination and direct inoculation of virus is another possible source of transmission, which is why experts advise caution while taking care of swine flu patients.

Meerjady Sabrina Flora, a director at the government's disease control agency IEDCR, said swine flu affects people regularly in Bangladesh now as it transmits from person to person, a way in which Bappy “might have contracted the virus”.

She also said those returning from Europe or China or Korea should consult doctors if any symptom of swine flu is found in them as it is the swine flu season there.

“We can do the tests as well and give advice for free. Tests and treatment are also available outside,” she added.







