

Experts advise not to panic over swine flu after death of ex-MP



The death of Fazilatun Nasa Bappy has triggered fresh fears over swine flu in Bangladesh, but experts have urged the people to follow health safety rules instead of panicking.

Bappy, a former Awami League MP from the seats reserved for women, died at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University or BSMMU on Thursday, four days after the doctors put her on life support.



The 49-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Dec 28 with a combination of pneumonia and other respiratory diseases, reports bdnews24.com.



Tests found she was H1N1 positive, according to Professor AKM Akhtaruzzaman, the chairman of the BSMMU’s Intensive Care Unit.



“She contracted swine flu virus,” the doctor told bdnews24.com on Friday.



The hospital authorities have urged all not to panic, saying that there are vaccines for the disease.



A combined vaccine against these three viruses is available, meaning a single shot can help high-risk groups like pregnant women, uncontrolled diabetic, and cancer patients.



Fever, runny nose, sore throat, and cough followed by breathing difficulty are some of the symptoms of swine flu.



Maintaining personal hygiene, especially the washing hands and the crook of one’s elbow with soap are advised to prevent any flu.



Respiratory transmission occurs mainly by droplets disseminated by unprotected coughs and sneezes, according to the WHO. Short-distance airborne transmission of influenza viruses may occur, particularly in crowded enclosed spaces.



Hand contamination and direct inoculation of virus is another possible source of transmission, which is why experts advise caution while taking care of swine flu patients.



Meerjady Sabrina Flora, a director at the government's disease control agency IEDCR, said swine flu affects people regularly in Bangladesh now as it transmits from person to person, a way in which Bappy “might have contracted the virus”.



She also said those returning from Europe or China or Korea should consult doctors if any symptom of swine flu is found in them as it is the swine flu season there.



“We can do the tests as well and give advice for free. Tests and treatment are also available outside,” she added.















TF

