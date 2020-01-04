

Bangladeshis in Iraq asked to maintain caution



The Bangladesh Embassy in Baghdad has requested Bangladeshi expatriates in Iraq to stay alert and maintain caution considering the current security situation in the Middle-Eastern country.

In a statement on Friday, the embassy also request Bangladeshis not to attend any gathering, rallies, and meetings to avoid unwanted incidents.



Bangladesh Embassy will remain open 24/7 to extend consular services to the expatriates. Everyone has been requested to extend cooperation, reports UNB.



The situation has been tense since last Sunday after US bombing killed at least fighters of a militia backed by Iran. On Tuesday, protesters attacked the US embassy in Baghdad. But the protests were withdrawn after two days of intense standoff.



Meanwhile, a US airstrike in Iraq killed Iran's most powerful military commander Gen Qasem Soleimani at the Baghdad airport early on Friday. Trump had ordered the strike.



Between 2009 and November last year, 75, 748 Bangladeshis went to Iraq for work, according to Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training.















