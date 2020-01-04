Police threatening leaders ahead of city polls: BNP





corporations.

"The government is creating problem over the city polls. Our Bangshal unit president and councillor candidate (Tajuddin Ahmed) Taju was arrested yesterday (Thursday). They started arresting our popular candidates to keep them away from campaigning," said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

He said the law enforcers were going to the houses of BNP leaders and activists and intimidating them. "Many of our councillor candidates told me that police threatened to arrest them or create trouble for them if they contest the polls," Rizvi said.

The BNP leader came up with the allegations at a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan headquarters.

He said they are joining the election braving all odds and enduring repression to expose the 'despotic' attitude of the government.









Taj, who submitted his nomination paper to vie for Ward 32 councillor post in DSCC polls with BNP's support, was arrested on Thursday from Tikatuli intersection.

Rizvi said they have almost finalised their councillor candidates for the two city corporations, and will complete the process by January 9.

He also accused the jail authorities of barring the relatives of their Chairperson Khaleda Zia from meeting her for the last 19 days. "It's a violation of the jail code."

