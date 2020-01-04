BCL struggling to get back historic image





The responsible leaders hope to bring about a radical change. They hope it will get back the positive image by changing the leadership of this organization, which has repeatedly been in the news headlines. The present leadership of the organization is also devoting itself to take up the challenges.

Today is the 72nd founding anniversary of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL). The organization, which has just gone through big crisis, has begun to trim itself ahead of the founding anniversary.

Former central BCL president Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon and former general secretary Golam Rabbani were ousted from the organization last September 14 on corruption charges.

Chhatra League remained indisciplined throughout the year under their leadership. Lot of allegations including making committees in exchange of money, intrusion of BNP-Jamaat activists, inclusion of own people in committee, demanding money from Jahangir Nagar University VC, different committee members were taking part in violence and destructive activities during their tenure. But Shovon and Rabbani didn't take any corrective actions against those committee members.

However, the new central committee headed by BCL Acting President Al Nahian Khan Joy is working hard to restore the lost image.

In today's grand reunion of BCL, expelled and disputed leaders of BCL were not invited, confirmed BCL Acting President Al Nahian Khan Joy and Acting General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee while talking to the Daily Observer.

All but three of the Chhatra League's 111 organizational district committees have expired. Some district units have expired seven years ago. And some of the units in the upazila and municipal areas have expired 10 years ago. With regular change in committees new leadership comes up. Anger among the grassroots activists has taken a serious shape in this regard.

According to various sources of the BCL, the top leadership of the past committees has been responsible for the organizational situation of the BCL in the last few years. After taking leadership by Joy and Lekhak a new committee has been formed in Narail. They are going to make new leadership of different units through the council.

AL presidium member Abdur Rahman, one of the guardians of BCL, said "After the anniversary, the present president and general secretary will start working to create new leadership at the committees."

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim told this correspondent, "Work has begun to mobilize the BCL. To expedite the organization there will be conferences for the committees where those have already expired. This topic has been discussed. The implementation will begin soon."

The former leader said that the BCL leaders should devote themselves to building a free Bangladesh with the full support of the government. They should keep them apart from all negative activities.















