Saturday, 4 January, 2020, 9:22 PM
Front Page

72nd founding anniversary of BCL today

Published : Saturday, 4 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

Today is the 72nd founding anniversary of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of the ruling Awami League.
On January 4 in 1948, the student organization was floated at the instruction of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
BCL has taken up a three-day programme, marking its founding anniversary,
The programme includes hoisting national and party flags at party offices at 6.30 am today, placing of wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at
Dhanmondi Road-32 at 7.00 am and cutting of cake at Dhaka University Curzon Hall at 8.00am.
BCL has also arranged a reunion programme at 2.30 pm at Suhrawardy Udyan today. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to join the reunion as the chief guest.
A voluntary blood donation campaign will be held at Bottala on the Dhaka University campus at 10.00am on January 6 and educational materials will be distributed among the students at 10.00am on January 7. Besides, winter clothes will be distributed among the destitute in front of Swoparjito Swadhinata Sculpture at Dhaka University at 4:00 pm on January 7.
The BCL has been leading all democratic and progressive movements in the country since its foundation in 1948. The organization played a pioneering role in the Language Movement in 1952, in the victory of Jukta Front in 1954 polls, anti-Aiyub movement in 1958, Education Movement in 1962, Six-Point Movement in 1966, Mass Upsurge in 1969, elections in 1970, the great Liberation War in 1971, rehabilitation activities in post-war Bangladesh, movement for restoration of democracy after 1975 changeover, student movement in 1983 and anti-autocratic movement in 1990.




The BCL was also engaged in the movement launched by Sheikh Hasina against the 'state terrorism' unleashed by the then BNP-Jamaat alliance government after the 2001 polls.


