A well-organised party helpful to successful govt: PM





Sheikh Hasina was delivering her introductory speech at the maiden joint meeting of the AL new central working committee and advisory council at the party central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the city.

The AL President said, "A government can work smoothly and successfully at the time when its party remains well-organised and it is regarded as the huge power for the government."

She said, "The power of a well-organised party is required mostly in making a country a developed one. I personally realise it and for that reason, I always put emphasis on the party (organization)."

The meeting was adjourned till 6:00pm today (Saturday) and the last session will take place at the Prime Minister's official residence Ganobhaban in the city.

The Prime Minister dedicated the new central committee's first meeting to her party's former general secretary Syed Ashraful Islam as today is his first death anniversary. Syed Ashraful Islam died on January 3 in 2019.

Noting that assassination of Bangabandhu along with other AL leaders was aimed at keeping AL away from the state power, Sheikh Hasina said, "There was a target to destroy the Awami League in such a way that it can never assume power or take over the charge of running the state. But they (conspirators) didn't succeed in doing so."

She gave the credit to the grassroots leaders for the survival of the party saying, "The grassroots leaders and activists of the Awami League always take the right decision and even keep the party above all dedicating their lives."

She continued, "Today, Awami League is a strong party. Awami League is the party which taught political lessons to others parties and it has been doing it since its formation in 1949. We will have to keep up the tradition of the party in the days to come."

The Prime Minister said those who assumed power through assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975 never believed in the Liberation of the country.

She went on saying, "They (Who don't have belief in independence) always tried to make the country a failed state which was their main target."

But, the Awami League's target was to prove that the hard earned independence that was achieved through 24 years long struggle and the Liberation War with the supreme sacrifice of three millions people and at the cost of two lakh women's chastity under the dynamic leadership of Bangabandhu must not go in vain, she said.

"I can say it without any hesitation that we have proved that," she said promising to work hard to keep it up. The Prime Minister added, "We have completed 11 years of consecutive year (in power). -we have earned people's confidence and trust that they believe that development only happens whenever the Awami League is in power."

She said that she had heard lots of negative remarks about the AL after returning home and taking charge of the party as President in 1981 that her party was not modern and smart and there was no educated people so it could not do this and that.

"The people who came to power claiming them smart only utilized the power to loot (government exchequer), resorted to money laundering and corruption. Their smartness was limited to make money for their own. But, the people of the country could not get anything from them."

The Prime Minister described the year 2020 as very important one for Bangladesh as the country is set to start the birth centenary celebration of the Father of Nation from January 10 next as Bangabandhu returned to the country on that day in 1972.

She said the birth centenary celebration of Bangabandhu will be held round the year at home and abroad by the government, the party, the people from different strata of lives, various social and cultural organizations and missions in many countries.









"With the celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, we will turn Bangladesh, which was given by Bangabandhu, into a more developed and prosperous one alongside making the independence more meaningful," she said.

She said they have been working to increase the honour of Bangladesh that it is now enjoying due to huge development works carried out by her government as the people of the country can roam around the world keeping their heads high.



