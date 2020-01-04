Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 January, 2020, 9:22 PM
Home Front Page

Democrats call US killing of Iranian general ‘reckless’

Published : Saturday, 4 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

WASHINGTON, Jan 3: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Thursday that President Donald Trump has "tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox" with the targeted killing of Iran's top general in an airstrike at Baghdad's international airport.
The former vice president joined other Democratic White House hopefuls in criticizing Trump's order, saying it could leave the U.S. "on the brink of a major conflict across the Middle East."
The Pentagon said the U.S. military killed Gen.
Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, in Baghdad Friday at the direction of Trump. The attack is expected to draw severe Iranian retaliation against Israel and American interests. The Defense Department said Soleimani "was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region."
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders released a statement saying, "Trump's dangerous escalation brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East that could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars."
Democrats acknowledged the threat posed by Soleimani, with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren calling him "a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans."
However, she added, Trump's "reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict."
Entrepreneur Andrew Yang tweeted: "War with Iran is the last thing we need and is not the will of the American people. We should be acting to deescalate tensions and protect our people in the region."
The attack also drew criticism from Democrats who aren't running for president. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the administration conducted the airstrike without consultation of Congress or an authorization for use of military force against Iran. She said it "risks provoking further dangerous escalation of violence."
But Republicans on Capitol Hill stood behind Trump. South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said: "I appreciate President Trump's bold action against Iranian aggression. To the Iranian government: if you want more, you will get more."
And Sen. James Inhofe, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said: "America does not and should not seek war, but it will respond in kind to those who threaten our citizens, soldiers and friends - as the President has long promised. De-escalation is preferable and possible - but only if our adversaries choose it."     -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Police threatening leaders ahead of city polls: BNP
Won’t budge an inch on CAA: Amit Shah
Dhaka wakes up to winter drizzles
BCL struggling to get back historic image
72nd founding anniversary of BCL today
A well-organised party helpful to successful govt: PM
Democrats call US killing of Iranian general ‘reckless’
US kills top Iranian general Soleimani


Latest News
Zia created conflict in politics: Quader
VAT services booth introduced in DITF
Fahad shares 2nd position in Int GM Chess
Youth arrested in attempted rape case
ToTok back on Google Play Store
US should stop abusing use of force: China
Nine years of Syria war leaves 380,000 dead
PM urges BCL leaders to earn people’s trust
Soleimani to be laid to rest Tuesday
BCL celebrates its 72nd founding anniversary
Most Read News
On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019
78 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia crackdown
Dhaka wakes up to winter drizzles
Key Iran General Soleimani killed by US
CU VC inaugurates registration activities of golden jubilee ceremony
Iranians take to the streets over US strike
Cold-hit people get blankets in Bhola
Cold-related diseases affect 5,732 people in 24 hrs
4 bodies recovered after cargo sinks in Buriganga
Gen Soleimani in photos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft