Amu, Tofail to oversee city polls





The decision was taken at the maiden joint meet of AL Central Working Committee and Advisory Council at the AL Headquarters at Bangabandhu Avenue in the city, said AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif.

Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh is the mayoral candidate of AL for DSCC and Atiqul Islam for DNCC

AL Dhaka South City General Secretary Humayun Kabir and North city unit general secretary SM Mannan Kachi will act as the member secretary of the election conduction committees.

In addition, AL Presidium Members Abdur Razzaque and Faruk Khan, who were the co-ordinators of the previous city election committees were also inducted in the new committees.

However, total members of the committees are yet to be finalised.

On January 10, the formal campaign will start.

















The Awami League on Friday made veteran leaders Amir Hossain Amu and Tofail Ahmed will lead the election conduction committees of the party for polls to Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) respectively.The decision was taken at the maiden joint meet of AL Central Working Committee and Advisory Council at the AL Headquarters at Bangabandhu Avenue in the city, said AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif.Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh is the mayoral candidate of AL for DSCC and Atiqul Islam for DNCCAL Dhaka South City General Secretary Humayun Kabir and North city unit general secretary SM Mannan Kachi will act as the member secretary of the election conduction committees.In addition, AL Presidium Members Abdur Razzaque and Faruk Khan, who were the co-ordinators of the previous city election committees were also inducted in the new committees.However, total members of the committees are yet to be finalised.On January 10, the formal campaign will start.