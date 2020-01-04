No let up in drug abuse despite death of 500 people in ‘gunfight’





Various initiatives of the law enforcers', including declaration of an amnesty in which 102 drug dealers surrendered, did not result in stopping the abuse or peddling of drugs.

Reports show a significant rise in the Yaba trade after the crackdown started across the country.

At least 172 alleged drug peddlers were killed in "gunfights" with the police and the BGB in Taknaf alone since 2018.

Anti-drug operation and the gunfights have only created panic and helped some quarters to earn quick bucks, sources in the intelligence agencies told the Daily Observer on Friday.

Four forces and one agency are running the anti-narcotics drive in Cox's Bazar area.

Yaba is smuggled into the country through Cox's Bazar, the southeast district that shares borders with Myanmar, the main Yaba producing country, according to the Cox's Bazar district police, Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) and others government agencies.

According to police and Narcotics Control Department, the law enforcement agencies have seized 60 million Yaba pills since 2018.

They say the amount was larger than the preceding years. In the past, the volume of Yaba had never exceeded 40 million pills.

A high official of Cox's Bazar police, quoting a police source, said the old dealers continue their business from outside their areas.

In some cases, the families of the surrendered persons continue with the business.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Thursday said the smuggling of dangerous drug Yaba could not be stopped as neighbouring Myanmar has failed to live up to its commitments.

"Myanmar promised on several occasions that they'll look into the issue and take steps to stop Yaba smuggling, but they haven't taken any initiative so far," he said.

Most of the drug abusers in the country are between 18 and 35 years in age, which means the young generation is at risk of drug abuse, the Home Minister said.

A total of 90,133 people with addiction underwent treatment at the five government rehabilitation centres and 53,720 at the 324 private ones in the last five years.

The number of female addicts increased four times last year, according to DNC data. Ninety-one females took treatment at the government centres in 2018. The number was 360 from January to November last year.















