Saturday, 4 January, 2020, 9:21 PM
Lighter ship stuck in Bay of Bengal, 14 rescued

Published : Saturday, 4 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BAGERHAT, Jan 3: A fertiliser-laden lighter ship got stuck on a hidden shoal in Meher Alir Char area of the Bay of Bengal early Saturday and Coast Guard rescued its 14 sailors and crew.
Coast Guard Mongla West Zone's operation officer Lt Inteaz Alam said lighter ship MV New Parvin-2 was going to Nawapara in Jashore loading 950 mts fertilizers from a mother vessel in the Bay of Bengal.
It was stuck on a hidden shoal around 4am, he added.
On information Coast Guard members went to the spot and rescued 14 sailors and crew at 5:15pm and took them to Dublar Char Coast Guard's station.    -UNB


