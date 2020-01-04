B’baria tea seller loses Tk 65,000 in Bkash scam

BRAHMANBARIA, Jan 3: Bkash scammers tricked a tea seller into sending them Tk 65,000 on Thursday night.

The victim - Rakib Mia, son of farmer Helal Mia - runs a tea stall at Aliabad Bazar of Nabinagar municipality.

He received a SMS at 8pm saying that he had won Tk 8 lakh in a lottery. To get the prize money, he was asked to send Tk 85,000 in processing charges within the night through Bkash.

Once the processing fee is paid, Tk 95,000 will be transferred to Rakib's account immediately and the rest will be sent on Friday, the message read.

Rakib instantly transferred Tk 65,000 to three given numbers from a Bkash agent of the area. -UNB