Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 January, 2020, 9:21 PM
Home Miscellaneous

ICAB celebrates Members’ Night 2019

Published : Saturday, 4 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) has organised a series of programmes recently, marking the end of the year of 2019 and heralding the dawn of the new year of 2020.
The event was held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka.
This year's event took on a new significance as the Institute for the first time in its history honoured its members each of whom completed 50 years of dedicated service to the profession.
Fifteen renowned Chartered Accountants were honoured with medals handed over by the president AF Nesaruddin FCA.
The honourees are Md Jainul Abedin FCA, Past President of ICAB and Senior Partner, M J Abedin & Co - Chartered Accountants, Md Muzaffar Ahmed FCA, Partner of M Ahmed & Co. - Chartered Accountants, Kamal Ziaul Islam FCA, past president of ICAB and Managing Director, Nirman International Ltd.,  AKM Rafiqul Islam FCA, past president of ICAB and Chairman of Rangamati Waterfront,  Abul Kalam Md Mosharraf Hossain FCA, past president of ICAB and Ex Minister, GoB, Kazi Aminul Huque FCA of Rahman Rahman Huq - Chartered Accountants, Nazrul  Islam FCA, Proprietor of M N Islam & Co. - Chartered Accountants, Abdul Hafiz Choudhury FCA, Past President of ICAB, Beg Mohammed Nurul Azim FCA, Proprietor of Nurul Azim & Co. - Chartered Accountants, ABM Azizuddin FCA, Past President of ICAB and Managing Partner of ACNABIN - Chartered Accountants, Abdul  Wahab FCA, Senior Partner of A Wahab & Co, Chartered Accountants, Md Obaidur Rahman FCA, Partner of M M Rahman & Co. - Chartered Accountants, Abdur Rouf Bhuiya FCA, Director of Duncan Brothers (Bangladesh) Ltd., Anil Chandra Nath FCA , Past President of ICAB and Senior Partner of Basu Banerjee Nath & Co. - Chartered Accountants, and Amanullah Khan FCA, Chairman  of United News of Bangladesh Limited and Cosmos Group of Companies.




The event was rounded up with a colourful cultural show followed by sumptuous dinner attended by council members, past presidents, members of the Institute and their spouses and children and other guests.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
B’baria tea seller loses Tk 65,000 in Bkash scam
ICAB celebrates Members’ Night 2019
Commemoration meeting for Syed Ashraful Islam
AL's first joint meet today
DU proctor blamed for attack on VP Nur
BTRC to take legal action if GP doesn’t deposit required amount
7 Bangladeshi youths return after serving jail term in India
4628 people killed in road accidents in 2019: Report


Latest News
Zia created conflict in politics: Quader
VAT services booth introduced in DITF
Fahad shares 2nd position in Int GM Chess
Youth arrested in attempted rape case
ToTok back on Google Play Store
US should stop abusing use of force: China
Nine years of Syria war leaves 380,000 dead
PM urges BCL leaders to earn people’s trust
Soleimani to be laid to rest Tuesday
BCL celebrates its 72nd founding anniversary
Most Read News
On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019
78 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia crackdown
Dhaka wakes up to winter drizzles
Key Iran General Soleimani killed by US
CU VC inaugurates registration activities of golden jubilee ceremony
Iranians take to the streets over US strike
Cold-hit people get blankets in Bhola
Cold-related diseases affect 5,732 people in 24 hrs
4 bodies recovered after cargo sinks in Buriganga
Gen Soleimani in photos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft