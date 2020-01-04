ICAB celebrates Members’ Night 2019





The event was held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka.

This year's event took on a new significance as the Institute for the first time in its history honoured its members each of whom completed 50 years of dedicated service to the profession.

Fifteen renowned Chartered Accountants were honoured with medals handed over by the president AF Nesaruddin FCA.

The honourees are Md Jainul Abedin FCA, Past President of ICAB and Senior Partner, M J Abedin & Co - Chartered Accountants, Md Muzaffar Ahmed FCA, Partner of M Ahmed & Co. - Chartered Accountants, Kamal Ziaul Islam FCA, past president of ICAB and Managing Director, Nirman International Ltd., AKM Rafiqul Islam FCA, past president of ICAB and Chairman of Rangamati Waterfront, Abul Kalam Md Mosharraf Hossain FCA, past president of ICAB and Ex Minister, GoB, Kazi Aminul Huque FCA of Rahman Rahman Huq - Chartered Accountants, Nazrul Islam FCA, Proprietor of M N Islam & Co. - Chartered Accountants, Abdul Hafiz Choudhury FCA, Past President of ICAB, Beg Mohammed Nurul Azim FCA, Proprietor of Nurul Azim & Co. - Chartered Accountants, ABM Azizuddin FCA, Past President of ICAB and Managing Partner of ACNABIN - Chartered Accountants, Abdul Wahab FCA, Senior Partner of A Wahab & Co, Chartered Accountants, Md Obaidur Rahman FCA, Partner of M M Rahman & Co. - Chartered Accountants, Abdur Rouf Bhuiya FCA, Director of Duncan Brothers (Bangladesh) Ltd., Anil Chandra Nath FCA , Past President of ICAB and Senior Partner of Basu Banerjee Nath & Co. - Chartered Accountants, and Amanullah Khan FCA, Chairman of United News of Bangladesh Limited and Cosmos Group of Companies.









The event was rounded up with a colourful cultural show followed by sumptuous dinner attended by council members, past presidents, members of the Institute and their spouses and children and other guests. -UNB





