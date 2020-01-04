Hasan terms BNP as ‘party of terrorists’





"We witnessed how BNP hurled petrol bombs on people, set fire on standing truck when its driver was sleeping inside it, hurled bombs on school-going children during the period of 2013, 2014 and 2015," he told journalists after attending the reunion of Hisab Bigyan Samity (Accounting Association) of Chattogram University at Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) here.

About Mirza Fakhrul's comment that AL is a terror-based party, Hasan said few days ago BNP carried out terrorist activities in front of the High Court, attacked policemen and vandalized vehicles.

He said leaders and workers of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), students' wing of BNP, carried out attack on police when they (JCD workers) were halted from entering Shaheed Minar wearing shoes.

Surrounded by terrorists and being leader of them, making such comments by Mirza Fakhrul is the biggest farce with the nation, he added.

"I want to say Mirza Fakhrul that Awami League is against terrorist activities carried out by BNP and their allies," he said.

Dr Hasan said the comment made by Mirza Fakhrul about AL is applicable for them as "BNP is a party of terrorists and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is their leader."

He demanded speedy trial tribunal of the cases filed in connection with the killing people by hurling petrol bombs during 2013-14.

About BNP's allegation that the party candidates for the Dhaka city elections could not conduct election works properly, he said BNP candidates can work freely and the Election Commission is supervising the matter.

Dr Hasan said the EC will hold the elections and since announcement of elections schedule, the jobs of all government employees related to the election process came under the EC.

The minister said the BNP's allegations are completely purpose-oriented and baseless.

He said BNP does not participate in election to win rather they want to make the elections controversial.

"In 2018 general election, BNP did not join election to win rather they wanted to make it controversial. Now they are also doing so," he said.

Earlier, the minister addressed the reunion of the Accounting Association of Chattogram University (CU) as the chief guest.

Association's president and Professor of CU Accounting Department Dr Sultan Ahmed chaired the function while its general secretary Mukhter Ahmed, convener of the reunion Tofajjal Ali Tapu and member secretary Professor Dr Saifuddin Ahmed Chowdhury spoke, among others.

Mentioning Accounting Department as one of the oldest departments of CU, the minister said the alumni of the department are making their marks for the welfare of the country.

Bangladesh, he said, has been developing in every sector and all indexes including economic, social and human development.









The minister said after the independence, Pakistanis expressed suspicion that Bangladesh would not survive for long but now Bangladesh has surpassed Pakistan in all indicators including per capita income, average life expectancy and foreign exchange reserve. -BSS





Information Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday said BNP is a party of terrorists and its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is their leader."We witnessed how BNP hurled petrol bombs on people, set fire on standing truck when its driver was sleeping inside it, hurled bombs on school-going children during the period of 2013, 2014 and 2015," he told journalists after attending the reunion of Hisab Bigyan Samity (Accounting Association) of Chattogram University at Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) here.About Mirza Fakhrul's comment that AL is a terror-based party, Hasan said few days ago BNP carried out terrorist activities in front of the High Court, attacked policemen and vandalized vehicles.He said leaders and workers of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), students' wing of BNP, carried out attack on police when they (JCD workers) were halted from entering Shaheed Minar wearing shoes.Surrounded by terrorists and being leader of them, making such comments by Mirza Fakhrul is the biggest farce with the nation, he added."I want to say Mirza Fakhrul that Awami League is against terrorist activities carried out by BNP and their allies," he said.Dr Hasan said the comment made by Mirza Fakhrul about AL is applicable for them as "BNP is a party of terrorists and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is their leader."He demanded speedy trial tribunal of the cases filed in connection with the killing people by hurling petrol bombs during 2013-14.About BNP's allegation that the party candidates for the Dhaka city elections could not conduct election works properly, he said BNP candidates can work freely and the Election Commission is supervising the matter.Dr Hasan said the EC will hold the elections and since announcement of elections schedule, the jobs of all government employees related to the election process came under the EC.The minister said the BNP's allegations are completely purpose-oriented and baseless.He said BNP does not participate in election to win rather they want to make the elections controversial."In 2018 general election, BNP did not join election to win rather they wanted to make it controversial. Now they are also doing so," he said.Earlier, the minister addressed the reunion of the Accounting Association of Chattogram University (CU) as the chief guest.Association's president and Professor of CU Accounting Department Dr Sultan Ahmed chaired the function while its general secretary Mukhter Ahmed, convener of the reunion Tofajjal Ali Tapu and member secretary Professor Dr Saifuddin Ahmed Chowdhury spoke, among others.Mentioning Accounting Department as one of the oldest departments of CU, the minister said the alumni of the department are making their marks for the welfare of the country.Bangladesh, he said, has been developing in every sector and all indexes including economic, social and human development.The minister said after the independence, Pakistanis expressed suspicion that Bangladesh would not survive for long but now Bangladesh has surpassed Pakistan in all indicators including per capita income, average life expectancy and foreign exchange reserve. -BSS