Motorcyclist killed in city road accident

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident as a bus hit his bike in city's Shonir Akhra area under Jatrabari thana on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Rasel, 25. He was riding on the motorcycle with his co-rider Kamal, 30.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Jatrabari Police Station Mohoshin Ali said the accident occurred when a passengers bus hit the motorcycle in Shonir Akhra Rana CNG pump area, leaving Rasel dead on the spot.

Rasel was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctors declared him dead.

Rasel was working as a mechanic in a mobile shop.

The body was kept at Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for post-mortem. -BSS










