Deer poacher held in Sundarban

BAGERHAT, Jan 3: Forest Department officials on Thursday arrested a deer poacher along with a deer catching trap from Nandabala area in Mongla upazila.

The arrestee is Abdul Razzak, 30, son of Nur Ali of Joymonirghol village in Mongla upazila.

Md Belayet Hossain, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of East Sundarban, said they caught Razzak around 8 am when he was roaming around the forest suspiciously.

Later, a 100 miter long dear trap was seized as per the information given by him, he added.









