Eden College student ‘kills self’ in Magura





The deceased was identified as Mitu, 21, daughter of Babul Akhter, a grocery shop owner. Mitu was a student of Political Science department of the college.

Locals said as Mitu did not open the door of her room despite her mother's repeated requests they broke the door and found Mitu was hanging from the ceiling fan with her scarf.

She was immediately taken to Magura 250-bed Hospital, where doctor declared her dead, they added.

Mitu's father Babul Akhter said he talked to his daughter on Thursday night and he noticed nothing abnormal.

Neighbors said Mitu went home from Dhaka 15 days back. She got engaged with Waliul Islam Swadhin, two months ago, 'against her will, they said.

Would-be bridegroom Swadhin was supposed to go to Magura for marrying Mitu on Friday, but Mitu took her life at night before the wedding day, they added.

Confirming the death, Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge of Magura Sadar Police Station, said an unnatural death case was filed in this regard. -UNB

















