Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 January, 2020, 9:21 PM
Home City News

JU students to go on anti-VC movement again

Published : Saturday, 4 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
JU Correspondent

A section of students and teachers of Jahangirnagar University on Thursday announced to go on a movement again demanding removal of their Vice-chancellor Prof Farzana Islam.
At a press conference at the university's Teacher-Student Centre in the afternoon, they said they will bring a protest rally on January 5 on the campus under the banner of 'Jahangirnagar Against Corruption'.
Sudipta Dey, general secretary of JU unit Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (Marxist), said they are morally bound to register their protest against all irregularities and corruption. Over the assurance provided by the education minister to probe the alleged irregularities, Prof Khabir Uddin, a protesting teacher of the university, said, "We want to rely on minister's words but don't trust the VC anymore."
Speakers at the press conference said they still believe that investigation will be carried out on the irregularities, warning that they will go on a stern movement if there is no visible progress. A section of JU students, teachers started the protests in August last year demanding judicial inquiry into the reported involvement of the vice-chancellor in corruption and mismanagement of the Tk 1,445 crore campus development project.
It has been alleged that the VC managed the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) JU unit leaders with Tk 1.6 crore from the development fund.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangabandhu Adventure Festival in 3 hill districts from Jan 11 to 15
Hasan terms BNP as ‘party of terrorists’
Motorcyclist killed in city road accident
Deer poacher held in Sundarban
Eden College student ‘kills self’ in Magura
JU students to go on anti-VC movement again
Cold-related diseases affect 5,732 people
Minor girl 'raped' in Savar


Latest News
Zia created conflict in politics: Quader
VAT services booth introduced in DITF
Fahad shares 2nd position in Int GM Chess
Youth arrested in attempted rape case
ToTok back on Google Play Store
US should stop abusing use of force: China
Nine years of Syria war leaves 380,000 dead
PM urges BCL leaders to earn people’s trust
Soleimani to be laid to rest Tuesday
BCL celebrates its 72nd founding anniversary
Most Read News
On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019
78 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia crackdown
Dhaka wakes up to winter drizzles
Key Iran General Soleimani killed by US
CU VC inaugurates registration activities of golden jubilee ceremony
Iranians take to the streets over US strike
Cold-hit people get blankets in Bhola
Cold-related diseases affect 5,732 people in 24 hrs
4 bodies recovered after cargo sinks in Buriganga
Gen Soleimani in photos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft