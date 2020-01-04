JU students to go on anti-VC movement again





At a press conference at the university's Teacher-Student Centre in the afternoon, they said they will bring a protest rally on January 5 on the campus under the banner of 'Jahangirnagar Against Corruption'.

Sudipta Dey, general secretary of JU unit Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (Marxist), said they are morally bound to register their protest against all irregularities and corruption. Over the assurance provided by the education minister to probe the alleged irregularities, Prof Khabir Uddin, a protesting teacher of the university, said, "We want to rely on minister's words but don't trust the VC anymore."

Speakers at the press conference said they still believe that investigation will be carried out on the irregularities, warning that they will go on a stern movement if there is no visible progress. A section of JU students, teachers started the protests in August last year demanding judicial inquiry into the reported involvement of the vice-chancellor in corruption and mismanagement of the Tk 1,445 crore campus development project.

It has been alleged that the VC managed the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) JU unit leaders with Tk 1.6 crore from the development fund.

















