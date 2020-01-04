Cold-related diseases affect 5,732 people

Various cold-related diseases have affected 5,732 people across the country in the last 24 hours till 9:00am, the government said on Friday.

Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed that 855 of the patients received treatment for acute respiratory infection.

Another 1,968 were treated for diarrhoea, and 2,909 for other diseases including jaundice, inflammation in the eye, skin diseases, and fever.

Fifty one deaths were reported across the country between November 1 and January 2 due to cold-related diseases.

People of 296 upazilas were identified mostly affected by cold-related diseases in eight divisions of the country. -UNB







