Minor girl 'raped' in Savar

An 11-year-old girl was reportedly raped by an unidentified youth in Ambagan area near Jahangirnagar University on Thursday, a day after her family had moved there from Kishoreganj.

Family members of the victim said the incident took place in the evening.

The girl was walking on the street when she was picked up by a young man, who took her to his house and raped her.

She informed her parents about her ordeal after returning home. Her parents took her to the university's medical centre.

The girl was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital as her condition deteriorated. Rokibul Hasan, sub-inspector of Ashulia Police Station, said they already visited the area.

"We're trying to identify and arrest the rapist," he said. -UNB





