Saraswati Puja, one of the biggest religious festivals of the Hindu community, will be celebrated across Bangladesh on January 30.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Puja Committee at Dhakeshwari Temple on Friday, said a press release. The Puja is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the bright fortnight of the month of Magh, as Goddess Saraswati was born on this day. -UNB