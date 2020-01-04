3 killed in road crash





Two among the deceased were identified as Jahurul Islam, 65, and Anowar Begum, 57, of Nababganj village in Jaldhaka upazila. The identity of the other deceased could not be known immediately. The injured were admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge of Kishoreganj Police Station Harun ur Rashid said the microbus was carrying 11 people and a body. The victims were going to Mokamtola in Bogura to bury the body. The microbus was hit by a bus when it reached in Obiler Bazar area on Kishoreganj-Rangpur road at 7:30am. Two of the victims were killed on the spot and nine others were injured. -UNB

















NILPHAMARI, Jan 3: Three people were killed and eight others were injured when a microbus carrying a body collided head-on with a bus in Obiler Bazar area of Kishoreganj upazila on Friday.Two among the deceased were identified as Jahurul Islam, 65, and Anowar Begum, 57, of Nababganj village in Jaldhaka upazila. The identity of the other deceased could not be known immediately. The injured were admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.Officer-in-Charge of Kishoreganj Police Station Harun ur Rashid said the microbus was carrying 11 people and a body. The victims were going to Mokamtola in Bogura to bury the body. The microbus was hit by a bus when it reached in Obiler Bazar area on Kishoreganj-Rangpur road at 7:30am. Two of the victims were killed on the spot and nine others were injured. -UNB