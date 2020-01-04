11 JU students suspended over ragging





The suspended students are Harun-or-Rashid, Muhammad Mahbubul Alam of Shaheed Salam-Barkat Hall; Md Raisul Islam Raju, Tawsif Abdullah, Salgna Rema, Jakir Hossain Jibon and Md Mahbubul Alam of Mowlana Bhashani Hall, Enamul Haq Tamim of Bishwakabi Rabindranath Tagore Hall, Saima Lima and Fariha Binte Haque of Begum Khaleda Zia Hall.

All of them are 47th batch students of the Journalism and Mass Communication department.

The university authorities also warned 16 students for concealing information even after being ragged, said JU acting Registrar Rahima Kaniz.

On April 15, 2019, the accused ragged some 48th batch students of the department, Kaniz said, adding that the authorities formed a probe body to look into it.

The JU Syndicate took the action on December 19 as the allegation against them was found to be true during investigation.















