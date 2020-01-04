Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 January, 2020, 9:20 PM
Home City News

Purple cabbage blossoms in Jashore with dash of colour

Published : Saturday, 4 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Purple cabbage blossoms in Jashore with dash of colour

Purple cabbage blossoms in Jashore with dash of colour

JASHORE, Jan 3: It's fabulous! At first sight, it looks more like purple flowers from a bit distance, as if a vast land is covered with purple flowers. Actually, those are not flowers but a kind of vegetable-purple cabbages. It's a common scene at Churamonkati union in Sadar upazila.
Farmers of the union have been successful in cultivating this variety of cabbage for the first time in the district.
Purple cabbage, also known as red cabbage, is enriched in several vitamins, including vitamins A, C and K, as well as the minerals, potassium and manganese. Red cabbage, in addition to polyphenols, is rich in beta-carotene, which offers antioxidant benefits.
Amin Uddin, a farmer of the union, said he has cultivated cabbage on his two bighas of land this year spending Tk 35,000. He has already sold 1,000 pieces of cabbage from his field at Tk 22 per kg and earned Tk 30,000. There are also around 9,000 pieces cabbages left in his field.
Amin said he brought seeds of the cabbage out of curiosity when he went to India.
Another farmer, Monowar Hossain Mintu, said he received an overwhelming response from buyers though he cultivated purple cabbage for the first time. He said he is getting higher prices for purple cabbage compared to the normal one.
Zahirul Islam, deputy assistant agriculture officer of Joghati block of the union, said two types of purple cabbage - Red Jewel and Ruby King- are being cultivated here. Amin Uddin brought seeds from India in 2018. But farmers cultivated this cabbage commercially on 12 bighas of land in 2019.
Amin, Mintu and Babu cultivated the cabbage on two bighas of land each while Monowar Hossain, Shahidul Islam and Abdul Mannan on one bigha each, he said.
Zahirul said he helped the farmers through extending necessary advice.
Farmers can produce 70-80 tonnes of green cabbage from per hectare of land but can get 90-100 tonnes of purple cabbage from the same quantity of land, said the official expressing his hope that the production will get a boost next year.




Although Bangladesh ranked third in vegetable production in the world but the production is not still enough to meet the demand of its growing population.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangabandhu Adventure Festival in 3 hill districts from Jan 11 to 15
Hasan terms BNP as ‘party of terrorists’
Motorcyclist killed in city road accident
Deer poacher held in Sundarban
Eden College student ‘kills self’ in Magura
JU students to go on anti-VC movement again
Cold-related diseases affect 5,732 people
Minor girl 'raped' in Savar


Latest News
Zia created conflict in politics: Quader
VAT services booth introduced in DITF
Fahad shares 2nd position in Int GM Chess
Youth arrested in attempted rape case
ToTok back on Google Play Store
US should stop abusing use of force: China
Nine years of Syria war leaves 380,000 dead
PM urges BCL leaders to earn people’s trust
Soleimani to be laid to rest Tuesday
BCL celebrates its 72nd founding anniversary
Most Read News
On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019
78 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia crackdown
Dhaka wakes up to winter drizzles
Key Iran General Soleimani killed by US
CU VC inaugurates registration activities of golden jubilee ceremony
Iranians take to the streets over US strike
Cold-hit people get blankets in Bhola
Cold-related diseases affect 5,732 people in 24 hrs
4 bodies recovered after cargo sinks in Buriganga
Gen Soleimani in photos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft