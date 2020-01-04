SI arrested for raping student





Sher-E-Bangla Nagar Police arrested Bappy on Thursday on the basis of a case filed against him, as the SI several times raped with the promise of marriage her.

According to the case detail, SI Rakib alias Bappy raped the student and took video and later he took chance for raping again taking advantage for the video and also threatened her.

Officer-In-Charge of Sher-E-Bangla Nagar Police Station Jane Alam Munshi said that Bappy joined the police since two and a half year ago as SI.

They also maintained affairs during several years. Victim raised allegations that Bappy raped her several times with the promise of marriage, but recently, he ignored the promise of marriage.

On Thursday morning, SI Bappy called the girl at a rented house in Agargaon area for an emergency discussion.

Later, he showed the naked video and raped by threatening her for publishing it on social media, the allegation said. -BSS

















