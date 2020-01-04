

2020 begins with euphoric ‘textbook carnival’

This year, about 35,31,44,554 textbooks were distributed among 4,26,19,865 primary and secondary level students through textbook festivals for the academic year 2020.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the free textbook distribution programme by handing over books to primary and secondary levels students at a function at her official Ganabhaban residence on Tuesday. The Primary and Mass Education Ministry arranged a function on central playground of Dhaka University yesterday to observe the textbook festival while about 5,000 students and around 600 teachers of the city's 241 primary schools participated.



The occasion is indeed an auspicious one and the best way for a new year to begin for a country which is almost near her 50th anniversary. The event of handing out brand new books to children is a metaphor for a country which has come a long way from the austerity driven, privation filled, anarchy laced days of the 70s and 80s. In the decades after liberation, the tale of Bangladesh was that of a country burdened by too many economic problems.



This had an impact on education too, since many young children had to drop out of school failing to buy text books. From that dismal picture, Bangladesh now stands as a country moving towards middle income status with digital facilities available in remote areas and emphasis given on education for all. This is a complete turnaround though the next step would be to ensure that primary schools across the country provide solid education and teachers are well paid.











Unless the teachers get enough salary, interest in taking education as a career will be low resulting in low calibre people ending up as teachers. The government has also introduced the mid-day meal in many rural schools which is another inducement for the young to carry on with education without their parents incurring extra expenses for their afternoon meals. The textbook distribution has ended with success and smiles - an apt way to begin 2020 with those who will one day be the driving force of the country.



