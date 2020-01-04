Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 January, 2020, 9:20 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Macroeconomics indicators in BD

Published : Saturday, 4 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Dear Sir
The recent media report said that our economy has faced a number of new challenges: hefty borrowing from the banking system by the government, fall in export receipts, continued pick-up in inflation rate, declining import of raw materials, soaring non-performing loans in the banking sector, slow collection of revenues and poor private sector credit growth in the year 2019. The capital market also passed another bad year, in terms of market capitalization, turnover and investors' confidence.
Macroeconomic policy says, if the government borrowing increases, then money supply of the banking sector reduces which automatically bring down the private investment scope and it is called "crowding out effect" in Economics.




Government is implementing several mega projects ignoring the priority of private sector investment. As a result, lower banking channel credit growth slows down the export and import volume as working capital is required for manufacturing industry to boost up the same and timely lack of working capital hits the non-performing loans. We urged the government to curtail the high borrowing policy to boom up the macroeconomic indicators positively.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Urbanization and rising energy consumption
Macroeconomics indicators in BD
The deteriorating condition of student politics
Analysis on Soleimani’s killing
Qassem Soleimani’s death is a severe blow to Iran’s leadership
We, the Rohingya youth, demand right to an education
Paradoxical behaviour of Bangladesh Capital Market
Ensure safe repatriation of illegal migrant workers from Malaysia


Latest News
Zia created conflict in politics: Quader
VAT services booth introduced in DITF
Fahad shares 2nd position in Int GM Chess
Youth arrested in attempted rape case
ToTok back on Google Play Store
US should stop abusing use of force: China
Nine years of Syria war leaves 380,000 dead
PM urges BCL leaders to earn people’s trust
Soleimani to be laid to rest Tuesday
BCL celebrates its 72nd founding anniversary
Most Read News
On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019
78 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia crackdown
Dhaka wakes up to winter drizzles
Key Iran General Soleimani killed by US
CU VC inaugurates registration activities of golden jubilee ceremony
Iranians take to the streets over US strike
Cold-hit people get blankets in Bhola
Cold-related diseases affect 5,732 people in 24 hrs
4 bodies recovered after cargo sinks in Buriganga
Gen Soleimani in photos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft