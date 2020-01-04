Macroeconomics indicators in BD





The recent media report said that our economy has faced a number of new challenges: hefty borrowing from the banking system by the government, fall in export receipts, continued pick-up in inflation rate, declining import of raw materials, soaring non-performing loans in the banking sector, slow collection of revenues and poor private sector credit growth in the year 2019. The capital market also passed another bad year, in terms of market capitalization, turnover and investors' confidence.

Macroeconomic policy says, if the government borrowing increases, then money supply of the banking sector reduces which automatically bring down the private investment scope and it is called "crowding out effect" in Economics.









Government is implementing several mega projects ignoring the priority of private sector investment. As a result, lower banking channel credit growth slows down the export and import volume as working capital is required for manufacturing industry to boost up the same and timely lack of working capital hits the non-performing loans. We urged the government to curtail the high borrowing policy to boom up the macroeconomic indicators positively.



Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka Dear SirThe recent media report said that our economy has faced a number of new challenges: hefty borrowing from the banking system by the government, fall in export receipts, continued pick-up in inflation rate, declining import of raw materials, soaring non-performing loans in the banking sector, slow collection of revenues and poor private sector credit growth in the year 2019. The capital market also passed another bad year, in terms of market capitalization, turnover and investors' confidence.Macroeconomic policy says, if the government borrowing increases, then money supply of the banking sector reduces which automatically bring down the private investment scope and it is called "crowding out effect" in Economics.Government is implementing several mega projects ignoring the priority of private sector investment. As a result, lower banking channel credit growth slows down the export and import volume as working capital is required for manufacturing industry to boost up the same and timely lack of working capital hits the non-performing loans. We urged the government to curtail the high borrowing policy to boom up the macroeconomic indicators positively.Md Zillur RahamanGandaria, Dhaka