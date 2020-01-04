

The deteriorating condition of student politics

It is highly appreciating that the then government headed by the father of the nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman instructed and arranged immediate arrest of the killers, irrespective of their political identity and position in DUCSU. Court sentenced all the accused to life in prison but the successive government released them on political issue. The culture of impunity extended to the killers by the court under extreme political and executive pressure, personal weakness and leniency, delayed and lengthy police verification process, indifferent, unjust and one-sided role of university teachers, administration and authorities are the basic reasons and key factors behind the recurrence of such inhuman incidents and violence leading to death, in public universities and other institutes across the country.

Since 1974 till today, one after another incidents of violence and killing turned university campus and dormitories into a ground of conflict, a super-shop of arms, a battle field between and among students of different political wings to establish supremacy, manipulate tender and other known and unknown criminal activities. According to media and newspaper Dhaka University scored highest number of killings so far and secured first position !The paper recorded 74 deaths in Dhaka university, followed by 29 in Rajshahi university, 19 in Chittagong university, 16 in Agricultural university, Mymensingh and 7 in Jahangirnagar university. Other public universities across the country are also not behind the blame of killing in campus rather these institutes recorded at least one death, in the campus.

A University Campus should be as good as a "safe, secured and sacred womb" of an expecting mother. A mother ensures all sorts of safety and security every moment, every second to the upcoming baby even at the cost of her life. University authorities must act as guardian and trusted friend to the students in need and emergency as and when there is an unwanted situation or casualty in the campus. Teachers should remain always alert and vigilant to safeguard their students as good as their sons and daughters, irrespective of their personal and political identity.

It is a shame for us that nowadays our teachers have lost their image, pride and dignity due to their controversial role, personal and professional interests. Unlimited greed, unethical practice, over ambitious and controversial role of teachers has stained the noble profession black. Today, both the teachers and teaching profession is questionable to everyone in society because of the unethical and irregular activities of some teachers. Teachers are not only guardians but also the custodians of all students in the campus and so they should be held responsible for each and every occurrence in the campus which recorded wounds, injuries and unwanted death.

The recent attack on Nurul Haque Nur, vice president of DUCSU by a group of student in his office, in broad day light is obviously shocking, surprising and a matter of grave concern for all of us especially the ill-fated parents and guardians, whose sons and daughters are the current students of this prestigious public university. Not only Nur, according to media as good as 27 of his supporters were also beaten mercilessly by the group using iron rods, sticks and other equipment, disconnecting electric supply of the premises.

Meantime , the CCTV footage is missing as the computer and monitor had been stolen by breaking the lock of the room of Administrative Officer (AO) on the day of incident and no one in an around rushed forward to save the valuable equipment or trace the culprits behind this sabotage. Question naturally arises, why the (AO) left his room unsecured and rushed to the higher authorities in person instead of using land phone or mobile to convey the message instantly and why others turned blind, deaf and dumb to such a sensitive situation or all of them were enjoying the snapshots of an action movie in campus? On the top, the role of Proctor and Vice-Chancellor has become questionable to victims, general students, parents and guardians for their blind and partial stand.

It is high time for the government and the policy makers to take everything in consideration and find ways and means to resolve this deadly crises prevailing in public universities across the country. Once, student politics was a need in the then Indian subcontinent, especially in the then Pakistan. It was a matter of great honour to be a politician, a political worker or even a supporter. The role of our students in politics is ever glorious which created events like, language movement, six points movement, liberation war and the topple of military government in 1990.

Nowadays, student politics has turned into rivalry, feud, enmity and revenge between and among students of same or different thoughts and ideology. Student politics has lost its image and become a business outlet instead of ensuring welfare and right of the common students. There are allegations of extortion, tender manipulation, sexual abuse and rape, electoral fraud or rigging, harassing and humiliating teachers, torture, violence, killing against student leader in public universities and institutes across the country.

In such a situation either strong measures and punishment should be awarded to the real culprits for tarnishing the long-build sound image of the government or both teacher and student politics should be declared banned to save the national politics and the nation from undesired casualties and the culture of violence and death in campus. In our observation, past glory and image of student politics will not revive unless and until strict and stern action are taken against the real offenders and culprits.

Sincerely speaking, the situation of our student politics in campus will never improve unless and until national politics is separated from student politics. In most of the cases, national politics affects student politics and so students become desperate, daring and unruly to achieve political goals. A leader is a great term, meaning the ability to lead a team, a group, an organization and a country in a positive, resourceful and right direction unlike some of our leaders are leading the people, the students in wrong or inappropriate direction.

Political leaders both ruling and opponent use, influence or excite students to achieve political target or hidden motives. On the other hand, teachers are indirectly involved in national politics and its culture of capturing the opponents by torture and violence by using students as a means of cannon fodders.

Let our teachers and students devote their sincerest attention to studies, research and gradual development of this country to make it "Sonar Bangla". They must avoid and abandon the culture of humiliation, torture and killing each other based on personal and political ideology. Above all, they will relieve the parents and guardians from anxiety, tension. Let we all, from every corner of the society come forward to turn the campus into a place of respect, brotherhood, knowledge, research and excellence--irrespective of political thoughts and ideology.

The writer is freelance contributor





















