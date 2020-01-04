Video
Saturday, 4 January, 2020
Analysis on Soleimani’s killing

Published : Saturday, 4 January, 2020
Lyse Doucet

Iran's most powerful military figure was regarded as the strategic mastermind behind its vast ambition in the Middle East and the country's real foreign minister when it came to matters of war and peace.
As commander of elite special forces, he orchestrated covert operations, involving a web of proxy militias, across the region. He also commanded political influence inside Iran and was regarded as second only to Iran's all-powerful Supreme Leader. He was widely considered the architect of President Bashar al-Assad's war in Syria, the ongoing conflict in Iraq, the fight against Islamic State, and many battles beyond.
The silver-haired general with a close-cropped beard was a cult hero for his fighters and the face of evil for his foes. For years, US officials considered killing a cunning adversary who ordered attacks on their forces and taunted them with social media barbs. At times some of their aims were aligned, including in the fight against Islamic State, but they remained sworn enemies.
Iranian officials are categorical--this is an act of war to be met by "harsh retaliation". Iran has many ways and means to strike back as a long-simmering crisis suddenly moves to a new, dangerous chapter.
The writer is chief international
correspondent, BBC
Source: bbc.com


