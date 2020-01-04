

Paradoxical behaviour of Bangladesh Capital Market

The paradox behaviour becomes phobic to the investors as the analysts could not figure out the specific reasons behind such type of plunging of stock prices. Most of the market analysts will agree with you in one issue, there is certainly a liquidity crisis in the financial markets and even liquidity is available the willingness to invest is very limited as confidence crisis among the investors, bringing down their investment. As a result, the sell pressure sprees day by day, which is obviously alarming for the stakeholders in the capital market.

The continuous fall of stock prices, despite fundamental or junk the ultimate losers are our investors. The negative sentiment has made the P/E ratio to lowest 10.5 times, still we could not attract the local or foreign investors whereas throughout the year the foreign investors sell-offs there shares andmade the net investment negative in 2019.

The riskiness of the market, I pretend the most comparable to any other similar type of frontier market. Turnover, which is one of the major indicators for evaluating performance was much poor over the year and significantly dropped in the later part of the year. Initially after the peaceful national elections, average turnover was Tk 971 crore in January however,at the end of the year the average turnover dropped to Tk 480 Crore only. If we look at DSE's benchmark index DSEX, it was 5,465 points on January 1, 2019, however, as on December 30, 2019, the last trading day, DSEX stood at 4,452 points dropped 1012 points at the end of the year, the lowest in three and a half years.

In the last one year, investors' stock value lost Tk. 517,325.79 million or 15.23 percent pulling the overall market capitalization down to Tk. 3,395,510.64 million. Although the index is not solely the gauge to evaluate the performance of the bourses still in this way, you can comprehend the negative growth of the market and visualize the bearish trends that were taking place all the year.

We had a market crash in 1996 and 2010. Now, we are seeing a prolong silent crashes starting from the year 2018 to till now. Every day investorsare losing their capital, and the regulators specially Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) are not taking any effective measures to scrutinize the loopholes. In fact, BSEC's position on bring back investors' confidence is highly questionable. The steady bearish streak in the market along with a liquidity crisiskept the investors more worried.

There is no doubt the stock market is being affected due to the money market crisis however, there are few more issues that compound the situation worse. (1) Grameenphone, the biggest weight in the DSEX with around 14 per cent is presently passing through a major legal fight with the telecom regulator regarding disputed taxes. This issue wasn't new but heated up in 2019 again which has led to weakness, not only in Grameenphone's stock price, but also impacted broader investor sentiment. (2) The other dampener on investor sentiment in Bangladesh has been the banking sector which accounts for almost 18 per cent of the index.

The government over the past year or so has made decisions which have impacted the funding costs of the banking sector, leading to pressure on net interest margins as well as loan growth. Furthermore, with worries of rising non-performing loans within state run banks, fear and uncertainty has spread across the banking sector which has led to a drop in private sector credit growth. With Grameenphone and the banking sector together accounting for 32 per cent of the index weight, weakness in these names has led to negative sentiment across the market.

Despite the DSEX Index correcting by 22.73 per cent in 2019, the core purpose of the capital market, for example, raising capital from the public for industrialization is kind of deviating in present scenario. Strong capital base companies are not keen to come to market due to excessive compliance rather fragile financial companies are more interested and getting approval from the BSEC to offloading their shares through IPOs or Book Building system by showing higher KPIs (key performance indicators).

Later on, in many circumstances, we have seen that, after offloading shares the actual KPIs is much lower than offering one. The main intention of those companies was to repay the huge bank loans instead of enhancing further production capacity or new plants. Hence, few years later the companies are unable to offer good dividends to investors. As a result, in the long run investors' becoming the loser. The policy maker should resolve this particular issue by the betterment of the investors.

The question may arise why strong capital base or multinational companies are not interested in offloading sharesdespite the privilege of 10 per cent lower corporate taxes? The answer is quite simple; the poor policy framework for IPO/Book Building process is the main reason to un-attract conglomerates or MNCs to be listed in the bourses. In fact, the book building method is a time consuming and takes more than one year to fulfill all the procedures before commencing to the secondary market. So, the companies would have to wait a while to raise funds and don't know exactly when they can offload their shares. So, the initial purpose of the fund raising may not serve due to the uncertainty of the offloading time.

To attract the MNCs' only 10 percent lower corporate taxes is not thesolution rather the BSEC should make the MNCs' get listed on the stock market with a favorable condition such for example lower legal bindings to publish all information and less due-diligenceactivities from being time to time and penalty clauses. Furthermore, the BSEC should fix the time frame after accepting the IPOs in the book-building system to commence in the secondary market.

The capital market is a significant part of any growing economy. While Bangladesh is remarkably improving per capita income and other economic indicators, however, in capital market's perspective the facts and figures are not notable. In reality, Bangladesh's market capitalization to its nominal GDP accounted only for 11.16 per centin 2019 which is fairly insignificant compare to the total size of GDP. So, there is a big room for the improvement but it will be a real challenge for the stakeholders in the new year. Last year, there was a big rumor that, government is going to devaluate the currency, thus selling sprees did hit the index badly as well.

As per the ministry of Finance, at present, the government will not go for any currency devaluation, thus in 2020, we have expected a better participationby institutions and foreign investors. So, the concern for exchange rate risk will not affect the foreign investment in Bangladesh.









The writer is the head of Internal Control & Compliance at UniCap Securities Limited





