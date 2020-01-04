Anti-Narcotics Drive: DMP detains 49

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detained 49 people for selling and consuming drugs during its ongoing anti-narcotics drive in the capital.

The detentions were made in the last 24 hours till 6am on Friday. The Detective Branch (DB) and police stations under DMP carried out the separate drives starting 6am on Thursday.

Altogether, 568 yaba pills, 134 grams of heroin, 600 grams of hemp, 502 bottles of phensedyl and 42 bottles of foreign liquor were seized from the detainees, DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media) Masudur Rahman said.

Thirty-five cases were filed at different police stations under the Narcotics Control Act over the arrest and drug recovery, he said. -UNB