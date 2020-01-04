Video
Saturday, 4 January, 2020, 9:19 PM
Home Back Page

DSCC, DNCC polls will be a farce: Moudud

Published : Saturday, 4 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Senior BNP leader Moudud Ahmed on Friday said the Election Commission's (EC) arrangements for elections to two Dhaka city corporations is mere eyewash as the polls will finally turn into a 'farce'.  
"I'd like say the Dhaka city polls are mere eyewash. You'll see uproars, processions and slogans, but all enthusiasm will be over just two days before the elections," he said.
Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said a councilor candidate of the party was arrested Thursday. "There's an arrest spree and panic is being created while election activities are also going on. These are eyewash. This election is nothing but a farce of democracy."
Jatiyatabadi Tanti Dal arranged the discussion at the Jatiya Press Club.
Though they know the city polls is a farce, Moudud said their party joined it as it is a democratic political party with huge public support.
"If people can cast their votes, the candidates of BNP will defeat the Awami League's aspirants with big margins in the city polls. We also know the government won't let it happen. That's why this election is eyewash," he said.
The BNP leader also said the government will again prove through the city polls that democracy has been destroyed.
Moudud, a BNP standing committee member, said the government influencing the judiciary to deny BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia bail is a glaring example of it.
Just a day after the court's order on Khaleda's bail petition, he said the Prime Minister had said Khaleda Zia had been staying in jail like a queen, and she is fine. "We got the reflection of her signal in the court order."
The BNP leader said it is not possible now to free Khaleda Zia without a movement. "We'll announce programmes, and won' return home this time until we succeed."
Moudud alleged that the government cannot protect the country's interest as it is following a knee-jerking foreign policy.
He said the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Thursday said 445 people returned to Bangladesh from India over the last two month following the enactment of Citizenship Amendment Act in the neighbouring country.
"The BGB said all the intruders are Bangladeshis. It means they're recognising (Bangladeshis are illegally staying in India).  What can be more shameful than it?"
He alleged that India is sending people, who left here years ago and became their citizens, to Bangladesh as intruders. "But to hold on to power, the government cannot protest against it," he alleged.    -UNB.


